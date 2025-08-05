Former Rutgers Star Kyle Monangai Climbing Up Depth Chart for Chicago Bears
Kyle Monangai put together a career that has him among the greats at Rutgers.
Now, the New Jersey native is turning heads in his first training camp with the Chicago Bears.
Monangai was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Since reporting to the team, the former Scarlet Knight has performed well and raised questions about where he will land on the depth chart.
While speaking to the media on Saturday, Bears' head coach Ben Johnson shared that he might have plans for Monangai.
"I think he's a guy that we're going to be able to trust this fall," Johnson said.
Monangai turned into one of the best running backs in the Big Ten in the second half of his career. In 2023, Monangai led the conference with 1,262 rushing yards. He put together his best season as a senior with 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Monangai has exerience being a workhorse within an offense, carrying the ball 256 times in his final season at Rutgers. While that might not be the plan early on in Chicago, Monangai has a chance to earn significant playing time.
Where Will Kyle Monangai Land on Depth Chart?
The Bears brought Monangai in as a late-round option to compete for the backup role on the depth chart.
Chicago currently has D'Andre Swift comfortably slated as the starting back heading into the season. Swift, who rushed for 959 yards and six touchdowns last season, has plenty of good things to say about Monangai during camp.
"Great addition," Swift said. "He don't really lack anything from what I'm seeing. Confident in his style of play, real low to the ground, great catching the ball out of the backfield. Solid, real solid."
After Swift, Monangai is battling with Roschon Johnson for the secondary work. According to multiple reports, Monangai has been working primarily as the RB2 during recent practices.
The Kansas City Chiefs found a hidden gem in Isiah Pacheck in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Bears might have done the same with Monangai, who has a dual-threat ability out of the backfield.
Chicago brought in Johnson to be the new head coach and implement his style of offense. This has a chance to benefit Caleb Williams, along with Swift, greatly. If Monangai can find his way onto the field, Johnson will find ways to get him the ball in positions to be successful.