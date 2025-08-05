Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Former Rutgers Star Kyle Monangai Climbing Up Depth Chart for Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai continues to impress in his first NFL training camp.

Greg Patuto

May 10, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back (25) Kyle Monangai participates during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back (25) Kyle Monangai participates during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kyle Monangai put together a career that has him among the greats at Rutgers.

Now, the New Jersey native is turning heads in his first training camp with the Chicago Bears.

Monangai was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Since reporting to the team, the former Scarlet Knight has performed well and raised questions about where he will land on the depth chart.

While speaking to the media on Saturday, Bears' head coach Ben Johnson shared that he might have plans for Monangai.

"I think he's a guy that we're going to be able to trust this fall," Johnson said.

Monangai turned into one of the best running backs in the Big Ten in the second half of his career. In 2023, Monangai led the conference with 1,262 rushing yards. He put together his best season as a senior with 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Monangai has exerience being a workhorse within an offense, carrying the ball 256 times in his final season at Rutgers. While that might not be the plan early on in Chicago, Monangai has a chance to earn significant playing time.

Kyle Monangai carries the ball against Michigan State.
Rutgers' Kyle Monangai runs for a gain against Michigan State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where Will Kyle Monangai Land on Depth Chart?

The Bears brought Monangai in as a late-round option to compete for the backup role on the depth chart.

Chicago currently has D'Andre Swift comfortably slated as the starting back heading into the season. Swift, who rushed for 959 yards and six touchdowns last season, has plenty of good things to say about Monangai during camp.

"Great addition," Swift said. "He don't really lack anything from what I'm seeing. Confident in his style of play, real low to the ground, great catching the ball out of the backfield. Solid, real solid."

D'Andre Swift runs against the Green Bay Packers.
Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

After Swift, Monangai is battling with Roschon Johnson for the secondary work. According to multiple reports, Monangai has been working primarily as the RB2 during recent practices.

The Kansas City Chiefs found a hidden gem in Isiah Pacheck in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Bears might have done the same with Monangai, who has a dual-threat ability out of the backfield.

Chicago brought in Johnson to be the new head coach and implement his style of offense. This has a chance to benefit Caleb Williams, along with Swift, greatly. If Monangai can find his way onto the field, Johnson will find ways to get him the ball in positions to be successful.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Greg Patuto
GREG PATUTO

Greg Patuto is a sports writer who covers College Football, College Basketball, MLB, and NBA. He previously worked as Managing Editor at SB Nation's On The Banks, covering Rutgers Athletics, and has also been featured on Fox Sports, NJ.com, ClutchPoints, and FanSided. Greg enjoys spending time with his family while rooting for the Washington Commanders and New York Mets.

Home/News