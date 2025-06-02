Former Rutgers Star Set to Make an Impact on the Chicago Bears
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights may have produced another quality NFL running back in Kyle Monangai.
After rushing for 3,221 yards and 27 touchdowns during his four-year stretch in college, Monangai was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. And while many draft analysts believed that the new regime in Chicago would take a running back early in the draft, the franchise opted for Monangai in the later rounds.
However, this was clearly a perfect spot for the 22-year-old prospect. Newly-hired head coach Ben Johnson had an excellent rushing attack with the Detroit Lions last season in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The two finished with 2,187 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, proving that his run style worked.
Looking at the current running back room for the Bears, D'Andre Swift leads the pack. The 26-year-old had 959 rushing yards last year, thanks to his quickness on the ground. But if Johnson wants to implement a similar run style to his in Detroit, Monangai fits the hard-nosed rushing ability of Montgomery.
In addition to his skillset being a perfect fit alongside Swift, the Bears' coaching staff already seems high on the young talent. Chicago's offensive coordinator told reporters during rookie minicamp that he is very willing and attentive.
"He's very willing, and then the best thing about him that translates is that he's a consummate pro," said Doyle. "The last couple days we've been able to meet with these guys, he is front and center. He's taking notes. He's attentive. You're asking a question of the group, he's asking, and I think he's going to carry himself that way. I think guys that do handle themselves that way give themselves a great shot."
Monangai will have to compete with both 2023 fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer for the second RB spot in Chicago. Luckily for him, the former Rutgers standout is the first running back that has been selected under the new coaching staff with the Bears, which is a huge boost to his resume.