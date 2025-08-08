Former Rutgers Star Michael Dwumfour Signs with NFC Contender
Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour has found his next home.
On Thursday, Dwumfour agreed to a deal with the San Francisco 49ers. To make room for the tackle, the Niners released veteran cornerback Eli Apple.
Dwumfour was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free ageny in 2021. He has struggled to catch on in the NFL but is being given another chance during training camp.
Dwumfour did not appear in a game for the Jets. After his release, he landed with the Houston Texans, where he played in 12 games, making one start, and totaling 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The former Scarlet Knight would go onto appear in three more games for the Niners and Cleveland Browns. Dwumfour last played for the Browns in 2024.
Dwumfour spent the first four years of his career at Michigan before transferring to Rutgers for his grad year. In one year in Piscataway, Dwumfour played in eight games and made 25 tackles, three for loss, with half a sack. His best year came in 2018 when he appeared in 13 games for the Wolverines. Dwumfour finished with 21 tackles and three sacks with one interception.
Apple was released after signing with the Niners last week. He is a former first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2016. After leaving New York, Apple has struggled to find a consistent home. He has now played for six teams during his nine-year career.
The Niners expect to be contenders in the NFC this season with an improved team on both sides. It is unknown if Dwumfour will end up making the team out of training camp but if so, he can be the next on a long list of Scarlet Knights on contending teams.
Isiah Pacheco tops the list in the backfield for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was selected in the seventh round during the 2022 NFL Draft and has been a big playmaker.
During the early portion of his career, Pacheco has been the lead back in Kansas City. This came before a leg injury kept him sidelined last year. In three years, Pacheco has helped Kansas City win two Super Bowls and appear in three.
The Scarlet Knights will open their season on Aug. 28 at SHI Stadium against Ohio. While this version of Rutgers prepares for 2025, there are many former greats looking to catch on at the next level.