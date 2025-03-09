Full Big Ten Tournament Bracket & Schedule: Rutgers Opens With USC
The Scarlet Knights will begin their run against USC on Wednesday night.
The 2024-25 Big Ten basketball regular season came to an end on Sunday.
Rutgers ended its season with an overtime victory over Minnesota and will enter the Big Ten Tournament as the 11th seed. The full slate of games and schedule has been shared for the conference tournament.
Illinois will enter the field as defending champion and seeded seventh. Michigan State clinched the regular season Big Ten title and will be the top seed in the bracket. The Spartans will received a double-bye, along with Maryland, Michigan, and UCLA.
The action will begin on Wednesday afternoon from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The championship game will take place on Selection Sunday.
2025 Big Ten Tournament Bracket & Schedule
First Round - Wednesday, March 12
- Game 1: No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 3:30pm
- Game 2: No. 10 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Iowa, 6pm
- Game 3: No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 14 USC, 9pm
Second Round - Thursday, March 13
- Game 4: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Indiana, Noon
- Game 5: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Winner Game 1, 2:30pm
- Game 6: No. 7 Illinois vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30pm
- Game 7: No. 6 Purdue vs. Winner Game 3, 9pm
Quarterfinals - Friday, March 14
- Game 8: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Winner Game 4, Noon
- Game 9: No. 4 UCLA vs. Winner Game 5, 2:30pm
- Game 10: No. 2 Maryland vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30pm
- Game 11: No. 3 Michigan vs. Winner Game 7, 9pm
Semifinals - Saturday, March 15
- Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 1pm
- Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 3:30pm
Big Ten Championship Game - Sunday, March 16
- Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13
