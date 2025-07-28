Here is What Rutgers HC Greg Schiano Had to Say on Opening Day of Training Camp
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights opened training camp on Monday.
Head coach Greg Schiano met with the media as practices began ahead of the 2025 season.
"Good first day, a lot of enthusiasm," Schiano said. "Guys are flying around. There's no pads so you have to be careful but I was excited. It's always great to get out there for the first official day."
Schiano got the chance to discuss the roster along with other topics in camp. Below, check out what was said on day one.
On Wydeek Collier signing and joining the team:
"Wydeek is certainly a fine player, one that we're really excited about. He has to finish up some things so he's not here yet but he'll be here soon. We did that with three guys this year -- Cannon Marshall, Latrell Noel, and Wydeek. And all three of them are promising prospects. It's great to get them in our program. Training with us, eating with us, all those things, and just learning our culture."
On overall depth:
"We have a lot of names that are good players. Now we have to sort out how we're going to do the rotation, both inside and outside. I like our depth. That's one of the hardest things about coaching -- making sure you have the right 11 people on the field. That's going to be a challenge in camp, just figuring out what each one of these guys does best."
On who has stood out at linebacker:
"I don't know if it's in flux in the first two. The first two, I feel really good about Moses and DJ. They've had really good springs and summers. They've been great with their preparation. After that, it gets a little bit foggier. Abe's coming back from the surgery and we have a lot of young guys that will compete for playing time. Austin Dean comes back, he's thrown into the mix. It's going to be interesting but I think that's what this training camp is four. Finding out who's the third best, who's the fourth best. And how do you put them in different packages? Those are all questions that have to be answered."
On offensive line depth:
"It's not a lot different than the d-line in that we have some new additions but I'm anxious to see them really get after it and play. How do they do now that we're practicing everyday? To me, training camp, I love training camp because it's the only time during the year that we have their entire attention. There's nothing else on the schedule except football."
On running back competition:
"It's competition, right? And it's everything they do. It's how they practice, how they meet, how they take care of their bodies. Everything is evaluated. But that's every position. It just happens to be we have some really talented guys at the position, and someone's got to rise up and be the one that heads out on the field against Ohio with the first team. We're trying to figure that out. We're going to give everybody as equitable a chance, behind the same line, against the same defense. We're really going to be much like when you have a quarterback competition because we want to make sure that we're evaluating apples to apples."
On Spencer Brown coming in:
"Spencer has done an unbelievable job. I mean, eally galvanizing the strength staff, the players. I'm pleased, really, really pleased with where we're headed. It's been what, seven weeks, eight weeks, So it's not like he's had a ton of time but we have made some, one of the great things that I believe in is you hire great people and then you let them do their job. You give them direction and you give them a vision, but you have to let them do what they believe is best. That's wjy you hired them. I listened to him. Unless I'm vehemently opposed, I usually let people lead their area of expertise. So, he's made some changes already and he's talked to me about other things he'd like to change and I'm all for it."
On Kirk Ciarrocca and the offense continuing to improve:
"Continue. Just continue the trajectory that it's on. And you're right, Kirk is the best. I have complete trust in him. He does an unbelievable job. We're very fortunate to have him and his staff as well."