How Did Kyle Monangai's Performance At NFL Combine Impact Draft Stock?
Kyle Monangai spent his five-year career at Rutgers improving his craft and becoming one of the best running backs in the Big Ten.
Over the weekend, the former Rutgers star took the field at the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis looking to improve his draft stock.
The question is, will NFL teams find value in Monangai based on his tape or will combine numbers take precedent?
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound running back ranked near the bottom of his position in many areas. This includes a 40-yard dash time of 4.60, which was 22nd out of 24 running backs.
Monangai jumped 34.5 inches in the vertical (20th) and 9 feet, 9 inches in the broad (23rd).
At Rutgers, Monangai proved that he can be an every-down back but struggled out of the backfield as a receiver. This takes away third-down value for teams at the next level.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein broke down Monangai's draft stock:
"Short but stout two-time team captain who is bundled tightly into a compact, muscular frame. Monangai is quicker than fast and lacks breakaway speed but can change the track of the run at a moment’s notice with unpredictable cuts at sharp angles. His vision is average and his lack of run-lane discipline will irk offensive line coaches, but he creates yardage out of nowhere and has exceptional contact balance to repel would-be tacklers. He lacks ideal third-down value, so teams will need to be comfortable with tabbing Monangai as an early-down backup who can handle a heavier carry load if needed.- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Monangai was a workhorse within the Scarlet Knights' offense over the last two years. In 2023, he led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,262 yards. Last season, he turned in an even better year with 1,279 yards on a conference-leading 256 carries with 14 touchdowns.