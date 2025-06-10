Former Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai Aims for D'Andre Swift, Bears' Starting Role
The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 season with a new head coach in Ben Johnson, a revamped offense and a young quarterback with high expectations, but questions linger at the running back position. Veteran RB D'Andre Swift is slated to remain the Bears’ starter, but the presence of former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Kyle Monangai combined with the financial implications of Swift's contract create a dynamic situation that could result in a significant shift in Chicago’s backfield.
The Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay recently listed Swift as one of the “biggest names” in the NFL who may be playing for a different team in 2025. And if this prediction comes to fruition, it will be due to Monangai, the Bears’ seventh-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Bears' depth chart currently lists Swift as the team’s primary ball carrier, with Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, and Monangai in reserve roles. Swift joined the Bears from Philadelphia in 2024, signing a three-year, $24 million deal with $15.3 million in guaranteed money. In 2025, Swift is set to have a cap hit of $9.3 million—a hefty sum for a player who failed to reach 1,000 rushing yards and ran at a 3.8 yards-per-carry clip in 2024.
The Bears surprisingly waited until the final round of the draft to add a potential long-term solution in Monangai. A team captain and two-time All-Big Ten selection, Monangai was a workhorse for the Scarlet Knights, finishing his collegiate career as the second all-time leading rusher in program history with 3,221 yards and 27 touchdowns.
If Monangai proves to be a capable lead back, the Bears would likely gladly move on from Swift if a willing trade partner with a pressing need at the position emerges. Trading Swift would result in $8 million in salary cap savings for Chicago, with a dead cap hit of only $1.3 million.
This move would not only free up significant cap space for the Bears, but it would also allow Monangai to assume the lead role. The change could potentially provide Chicago with a more cost-effective and long-term solution at the position, as Swift would need to rebound significantly this season to be retained by the team in 2026.
The Bears' confidence in Kyle Monangai's ability to transition to the NFL will be a key factor in Swift’s future with the team. His performance in training camp and the preseason will be closely watched, as it could determine the future of the Chicago Bears' backfield and whether they stick with their high-priced veteran or turn to a promising rookie.