NBA Draft Lottery: Will the San Antonio Spurs Select Rutgers Star at No. 2?
The San Antonio Spurs are building something special after hitting in the draft in recent years.
What the team is missing is a point guard of the future. Enter Dylan Harper?
The Spurs were given the No. 2 overall pick during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night. With Cooper Flagg expected to be the first player selected, this puts San Antonio in position to select the Rutgers Scarlet Knights star.
In each of the last two years, the Spurs have drafted the player that won the NBA Rookie of the Year award.
San Antonio won the lottery in 2023 and this allowed the team to land Victor Wembanyama. The team would hit the very next year with Stephon Castle — who averaged 14.7 points and 4.1 assists per game. With Castle on the wing already, the addition of Harper would give the Spurs a backcourt of the future.
The Spurs signed Chris Paul to a one-year deal last offseason. San Antonio has been interested in adding a point guard and has a chance to land the top in the draft. Harper, the 6-foot-6 point guard, showed an ability to score at all three levels and create his own shot. Harper was able to get his teammates involved and make them better when he was on the floor.
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten this season and built a resume as a complete player.