Rutgers Athletics Begins $1 Million Match Campaign After Anonymous Six-Figure Donation
Rutgers Athletics is giving fans a chance to contribute and help the Scarlet Knights keep up with the current landscape of college athletics.
An email on Monday morning shared Deputy Athletic DIrector and Vice President for Athletics Development Shawn Tucker announcing a new six-figure donation match for the month of March.
“Rutgers nation, Scarlet Knights fans, the entire month of March, Rutgers Athletics is giving you the opportunity to support our student athletes," Tucker said.
Rutgers received an anonymous donation in the amount of $250,000 that will go toward NIL. The Athletic Department is giving fans a chance to donate and help reach the $250,000-mark in the month of March. This furthers the "YouKnighted" campaign, which was launched in November.
If this number can be reached, it will unlock another $500,000 and bring the overall total to $1 million.
"As many of you know, the current landscape of college athletics is shifting and changing," Tucker said. "The model of NIL today is completely different than what it will be tomorrow. It helps put Rutgers in the best position to recruit and retain top-tier students-athletes. Together, we can raise a difference-making total of $1 million or more, making a greater impact thanks to your generosity.”
The announcement of this new campaign comes on the heels of what has been a disappointing basketball season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers entered the season ranked in the AP Top 25, led by five-star freshmen Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. With two games remaining, Rutgers currently sits at 14-15 and 7-11 in Big Ten play.