Rutgers Baseball Adds Intriguing In-State Transfer
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been working hard in the transfer portal to improve the team in many ways.
Recently, the outfield added another piece as St. Peter's transfer Tommy Kendrick announced his decision to transfer to Rutgers. He will come to Piscataway with one year of eligibility remaining.
Kendrick, who played his high school ball at Jackson Memorial in New Jersey, began his career at Division II Felician College before transferring to St. Peter's.
In one season with the Peacocks, Kendrick hit .356 with 64 hits and 40 RBI in 47 games. He was named Second Team All-MAAC as well.
The Scarlet Knights have been aggressive in the transfer portal and have landed five players that will help right away. Meglio is now the second infielder, joining N.C. State's Ryan Jaros.
Rutgers has also prioritized pitching. Jordan Savinon comes in as a left-hander with one year of eligibility remaining. The Scarlet Knights have also added Central Connecticut State's Vincent Borghese and Stony Brook transfer Jacob Pederson, both right handers.
The Scarlet Knights also added Charlie Meglio, who is also an alum of Jackson Memorial High School. Meglio previously entered the transfer portal, committing to South Carolina ahead of the 2025 season before returning to Campbell. He made 55 starts as a sophomore, hitting .255 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, and 41 RBI.
The Scarlet Knights will enter the season with hopes of having a bigger year than 2024. There is a chance Rutgers could be a competitive team in the Big Ten once again.