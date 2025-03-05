Rutgers Baseball Rides Late-Inning Bursts To Win Over Delaware
Rutgers Baseball returned home looking to get back in the win column on Tuesday afternoon.
The Scarlet Knights were swept by Coastal Carolina in a three-game series on the road over the weekend. They returned to Bainton Field and were able to get back on track with an 8-2 win over Delaware in Piscataway.
Trevor Cohen and JT Thompson led the way with two knocks each, leading a total of eight Scarlet Knights who logged hits. Cohen currently leads the team with a .373 batting average.
The action began in the second inning as Thompson and RJ Johnson drove in runs. Peyton Bonds then made it 3-0 with an RBI groundout.
Delaware remained in the game with strong pitching but could not get anything going offensively against the Scarelt Knights.
Jack Kirchner began the game with three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts. Cameron Johnson came away with the win following two scoreless innings, striking out four.
Rutgers delivered insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Bonds and LT Cockrill delivered hits that drove in unearned runs following an error by the Blue Hens. In the eighth inning, Rutgers added two more on RBI from Pablo Santos and Matt Chatelle.
Rutgers is now 5-7 on the season and preparing for Big Ten play. It will begin this weekend as Iowa comes to town for a three-game series beginning on Friday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4pm on Friday afternoon, followed by a 2pm start on Saturday and 11am start on Sunday.