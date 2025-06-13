Rutgers Football Ranked in the Middle of All Power 4 Programs
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are coming off a season where they clinched a spot in bowl season for the second consecutive year.
Rutgers comes into the season with tempered expectations in a loaded Big Ten but the hopes are that the team can make it three bowl games in a row.
Rutgers has been viewed as a bottom feeder in the nation since coming into the Big Ten. Head coach Greg Schiano has made major improvements within the program but where does the team currently sit compared to other Power 4 teams.
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN put together a future power rankings of Power 4 teams for the next two years. Rutgers came in at No. 43.
These rankings were put together based on many aspects including returning quarterback, roster management, and coaching staff.
Athan Kaliakmanis returns for his second year as starting quarterback for Rutgers. In 2024, he was the only player to attempt every pass for his team in the Big Ten.
Schiano hit the transfer portal to replace some familiar names. The biggest get was James Madison defensive end Eric O'Neill, who logged 13 sacks last season. North Texas' receiver DT Sheffield will also make an impact on the offensive side of the ball.
"The offensive line is an area to watch as Zilinskas, Asamoah and Felter all have earned All-Big Ten recognition in their careers," Rittenberg said. "Junior wide receiver Ian Strong is also worth watching after a five-touchdown season. But if Rutgers improves its wins total, transfers such as O'Neill, Weaver and others will be making an immediate impact and contending for all-league honors and possibly more."
The Scarlet Knights see consistency with the coaching staff as Kirk Ciarrocca returns as the offensive coordinator. Robb Smith returns for his third stint at Rutgers as defensive coordinator with Zach Sparber.
"Coach Greg Schiano sets the tone for all things at Rutgers and understands how to navigate the environment," Rittnberg wrote. "He retained Ciarrocca and the offensive staff, but the defensive side will have a new look with Robb Smith -- beginning his third stint as a Rutgers defensive coordinator -- and Zach Sparber taking over as co-DCs."