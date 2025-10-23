Rutgers Grieves the Loss of Longtime Athletic Leader Mike Higgins
The Rutgers baseball family is mourning the loss of one of its most influential figures. Mike Higgins is a former Rutgers Baseball All-American and team captain. He is also a four-year letterwinner from 1990 to 1993. Unfortunately, we lost him over the weekend at the age of 54. A standout both on and off the field, Higgins helped shape one of the most successful eras in Scarlet Knights baseball history.
A Record-Setting Scarlet Knight
Higgins’ career at Rutgers reached its peak in 1993 when he earned ABCA All-American honors following a season for the record books. That year, he hit an impressive .370 with nine home runs and set a then-school record with 56 RBIs. His plate discipline and consistency stood out as he drew 39 walks and belted 20 doubles. And both marks ranked second all-time in Rutgers history when he graduated.
But beyond the numbers, Higgins was the heart of the team. His leadership as a captain and his reliability as a clutch performer made him one of the most respected players ever to wear the Scarlet Knights uniform. Those who played with him remember a competitor who combined relentless drive with a calm presence, setting the tone for the entire lineup.
Champion and Team Leader
Higgins’ four-year career coincided with one of Rutgers baseball’s golden eras. During his time, the Scarlet Knights dominated the Atlantic 10 Conference. They claimed three Atlantic 10 Tournament Championships and three straight regular-season Atlantic 10 East titles.
The pinnacle came in 1993 when the team captured the outright Atlantic 10 Championship. It was a moment that solidified Higgins’ legacy as both a leader and a champion.
He also helped guide Rutgers to three NCAA Regional appearances, beginning with the 1990 East Regional in Connecticut. That's where the team notched victories over UConn, Maine, North Carolina, and Georgia. The Scarlet Knights returned to the postseason in the 1991 Central Regional in Texas and again in 1993 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Tennessee. Each trip was a testament to the program’s rise, with Higgins right at the center of it.
Professional Career and Family Legacy
Higgins’ talent was recognized beyond the college level when he was selected in the 22nd round of the 1993 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies. He went on to play four seasons of professional baseball. He also continued to showcase the same work ethic and competitive fire that defined his college career.
Off the field, Higgins built a life grounded in family and community. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lori, his daughter, Ashley, and his son, Mike. He carried on the family’s Rutgers tradition as a member of the Scarlet Knights football team.
As Rutgers grieves this tremendous loss, the program remembers Mike Higgins for his records and championships. Nevertheless, for the character and leadership that made him a true Scarlet Knight. His impact on Rutgers baseball and the university community will be cherished for generations.
