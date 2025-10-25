Rutgers Gymnastics Releases 2026 Schedule with Key Meets Ahead
Rutgers gymnastics is turning the page to a new era under head coach Anastasia Candia. She has officially unveiled the program’s full 2026 season schedule. Now the upcoming campaign is packed with competition. This includes five home meets at Jersey Mike's Arena and seven Big Ten matchups, culminating in a marquee Big Four meet in March. As Candia prepares for her first full season at the helm, the Scarlet Knights are setting the stage for a defining year.
Rutgers Gymnastics Kicks Off the 2026 Season at Home
The Scarlet Knights will begin their 2026 journey on Sunday, January 4, hosting a tri-meet at Jersey Mike’s Arena against Temple and Brockport. The home opener will serve as the first opportunity for fans to see the team in action under Candia’s leadership. And it will also be an early test of the Knights’ offseason progress.
Rutgers’ conference play kicks off just two weeks later. It will be when the Scarlet Knights welcome Ohio State to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Saturday, January 17. The Scarlet Knights will also host two other Big Ten opponents. They are the Penn State on Sunday, February 1, and Iowa on Saturday, February 14.
The home stretch of the season wraps up with a quad meet on Friday, March 13, featuring Western Michigan, New Hampshire, and LIU. This diverse mix of opponents will test Rutgers’ depth and consistency as they prepare for postseason contention.
Crucial Road Tests Ahead
The road slate promises just as much excitement and challenge. Rutgers will travel to Ball State on Sunday, January 11, followed by a trip to face Washington on Saturday, January 24. The Scarlet Knights continue their Big Ten travels with stops at Maryland on Saturday, February 7, and powerhouse Michigan on Tuesday, February 24.
One of the season’s key moments will be the Pink Invitational in Philadelphia on Saturday, March 7, where Rutgers will compete against Temple, Maryland, and Westchester. But the highlight of the road calendar is undoubtedly the Big Four Meet in Minneapolis. It will surely bring together Rutgers, Minnesota, Michigan State, and Illinois for a high-stakes Big Ten showdown.
Rutgers fans will have plenty of opportunities to follow the action all season long. Every home meet at Jersey Mike’s Arena will stream live on Big Ten Plus, while the Big Four Meet in March will air nationally on the Big Ten Network.
With a challenging yet balanced schedule ahead, the 2026 season marks a fresh start for Rutgers gymnastics. Under Anastasia Candia’s direction, the Scarlet Knights are ready to showcase growth, grit, and the excitement of a new era in Piscataway.
