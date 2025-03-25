Rutgers HC Greg Schiano Lays Out Plans For Defensive Staff
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights needed to replace their defensive coordinator this offseason and did so in an interesting way.
Zach Sparber was brought in from James Madison while Robb Smith will begin his third stint with the Scarlet Knights and fourth under Greg Schiano. The duo, who worked together at Duke in 2022, will serve as co-defensive coordinators in 2025.
Schiano brought in this duo of coaches to replace Joe Harasymiak, who is now the head coach at UMass. This is not a completely unique system but it is one that Rutgers has not implemented. Schiano put plenty of thought into the process and believes this was the best avenue.
"Really took my time in this process and there was a lot of twists and turns," Schiano said during Monday's press conference. "I think we ended up exactly where we needed to. I think both of those guys, they have worked together before at Duke. They were really complementary of each either, and I said let's get them both and that's what we did. I think it's going to work out well."
Rutgers opens up spring practices on Friday and Schiano shared that Smith will be calling defensive plays because of his experience.
The defensive staff also includes Vic Hall, who will work with the safeties and nickels, and cornerbacks coach David Rowe. Charlie Noonan is now on the staff as well and will handle the interior defensive line.
Schiano has three of his former players on staff as position coaches.
"There's three of our former players that are position coaches, which is exciting for me," Schiano said. "You know, when they are guys that you met when they are 16 years old as high school students and now they are coaching for you, that's a lot of fun, and they are really good coaches, too. Excited about all that. Excited about our team."
Sparber will work with the linebackers as well along with his role as co-DC. Smith, who also worked under Schiano with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will take on play-calling duties while being a guide for Sparber. Schiano believes the dynamic is one that will bring great success to the defense.
"I just think that as things evolve, there's always changes, right," Schiano said. "Nobody stays the same and I'm excited as heck. It's been a great offseason working with he and Zach, and I am so excited about what we're doing on defense. Glad it ended up the way it did."