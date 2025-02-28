Rutgers Head Coach Steve Pikiell Gives Emotional Reaction to Rutgers Loss
There are few head coaches around the nation that will go to bat for their teams as hard as Steve Pikiell does for the Scarlet Knights.
Pikiell is in his ninth year at Rutgers and has led the resurgence of the program within a loaded Big Ten conference. Any loss can be taken hard by coaches and players alike but on the road against a Top 15 team, there is a chance that a loss will hit harder, especially when losing at the buzzer.
The Scarlet Knights let a double-digit lead get away in the second half against No. 15 Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Rutgers held a one-point lead with three seconds left when Nimari Burnett knocked down a three-pointer at the buzzer to steal the victory and send the Scarlet Knights back to Piscataway stunned.
"Just f-----ng devastated for our f-----ng guys," Pikiell said during his postgame radio conference. "Played so hard f-----ng the whole time. Excuse my language."
"A couple of stretch call, I thought there were travels. We couldn't get a stop but I couldn't be more proud of these guys. Coming into this place and playing toe-to-toe with them the whole time, and you lose on that play?"
Pikiell turned his attention to the discrepancy in fouls. Rutgers committed 23 fouls to 15 from Michigan while the Wolverines won the free throw battle, 32-18.
"The Big Ten whistle was in full effect but we had chances," Pikiell said. "We just needed one stop. This league is a monster. We did everything we could to win the game. We can't defend the foul line, again."
Rutgers struggled to knock down shots on a consistent basis in the second half while also faltering on the defensive end. At one point, Rutgers missed 12 consecutive shots, allowing Michigan to go on a 10-0 run to get back into the game.
Rutgers will be back in action on Tuesday in West Lafayette against No. 20 Purdue. The Scarlet Knights will be in search of a statement victory but this loss is one that will be difficult to forget.
"It's just frustrating when you play that hard and play that well and play that together, you want great things to happen for these guys," Pikiell said. "To lose like that is unbelievable."