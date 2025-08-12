Rutgers LB Abram Wright Providing Major Boost After Returning from Injury
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights need to get back to what they do best on the defensive side of the ball.
Rutgers took a step back last season but has the chance to return to form this year. For that to happen, the linebacker position has to remain healthy and take the next step.
Abram Wright will factor into this in a big way and it has showed during training camp.
Wright suffered a season-ended injury against Minnesota last season. He appeared in nine games prior tothe injury, totaling 13 tackles and one sack. As a freshman, Wright played in five games.
Wright has worked to get his knee back to full strength and has been performing at a high level.
"It just felt good to be back on the field playing football," Wright said on Monday. "Not being able to play football, that's kind of aggrevating, but it just felt good to be back out there."
Along with his work during practice, Wright stood out during Rutgers' first scrimmage over the weekend.
“He’s really done some good things," head coach Greg Schiano said. "He worked really, really hard in his rehab together back and I think that hats off to the medical staff because they worked equally as hard."
Abram Wright Adding Depth to Rutgers LBs
A Schiano-coached team is going to be strong at linebacker.
Last season, this was a bit of a question mark following the injury to Mohamed Toure but some new faces stepped up.
The injury to Toure, who is now at Miami, allowed Dariel Djabome to become the team's premiere linebacker. He led the team in tackles and will be back in his post in 2025 as well.
Djabome and Moses Walker are expected to start in the middle of the defense. Rutgers also has young options to create depth with Sam Robinson and DJ McClary.
Add Wright into the mix and Rutgers is deep at one of the most important position on the field.
"He’s one of those guys that’ll do whatever you’re told and he just kept asking for more," Schiano said. "I think he’s really performed well in camp and I thought he did some good things again today.”
The Scarlet Knights will begin the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 vs. Ohio at SHI Stadium. The team will get a chance to gel on both sides of the ball in the non-conference before beginning Big Ten play.