Rutgers Loses A Double OT Heartbreaker To USC In Big Ten Tournament
It was clear from the early weeks of the season that the Rutgers Scarlet Knights would not be able to reach the lofty expectations placed on the team during the preseason.
It seems fitting that the season come to an end with one final gut punch.
Rutgers battled back from a double-digit deficit against USC in the first round 2025 Big Ten Tournament to take a four-point lead with less than a minute remaining.
After USC made a run to send the game to overtime, Rutgers had a chance to win it at the buzzer but a Jeremiah Williams three-pointer was off line. In double overtime, familiar trends came back to haunt the Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers struggled to get a stop and could not score in double overtime as the Trojans created separation and walked away with a 97-89 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Dylan Harper led Rutgers (15-17, 8-12) with 27 points on 9-of-21 from the field. He added eight rebounds and eight assists. Harper had the ball in his hands twice on the final possession. First in regulation when a jumper came up short and second in overtime as he hit a wide open Williams on the wing.
The Scarlet Knights found themselves in a hole early and trailed by as many as 15 in the game. Down 45-32, Rutgers put together a 17-5 run to get back within a point. USC turned the ball over seven times during this run from the Scarlet Knights.
Harper gave Rutgers its first lead since the opening minutes with a three-pointer with five minutes remaining. Both teams would go back and forth down the stretch and into the second overtime period.
Ace Bailey finished with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting with seven rebounds. Fellow freshman Lathan Sommerville scored 16 points off the bench.
This loss likely marks the end for Harper and Bailey at Rutgers as both are projected to be top picks in the NBA Draft.
Early in the fall, the Rutgers faithful waited with great exhilaration for a Nov. 6 season-opener to watch a team that had hopes of making a run in the NCAA Tournament. Instead, this season will be a memorable one for the Scarlet Knights but for much different reasons than once thought.