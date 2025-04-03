Rutgers New Co-DC "Excited" To Work With Linebackers
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have built a quality, Big Ten defense over the last two years.
The group in the middle has been experienced and acted as leaders to the rest of the unit. Looking ahead to 2025, that should stay the same and new co-defensive coordinator Zach Sparber is excited to work with this group.
“We’ve got a good group of players but just as important, I think they’re good people," Sparber said during his press conference on Thursday. "I’m excited about the two leaders we got coming back.”
Mohamed Toure will return in 2025 after missing last season with a torn ACL. In 2023, Toure led the Scarlet Knights in both sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (9.5). The loss of Toure allowed DJ Djabome to step into an extended role. Djabome led Rutgers with 105 tackles last season. He added 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Rutgers has another group of young linebackers that will provide depth behind the defensive leaders and this is important over the course of the season.
“Those young guys are stepping up right now and making their way," Sparber said. "They’re tough, they have that DNA that we’re looking for. I do believe that they love football, which is ultimately what we’re looking for.”
The linebackers will be viewed as the leaders of the defense once again for a Rutgers' team that will want that to be its identity. It will not come together in the spring but the overall experience in the middle gives fans something to be excited about.
”We’re a long way from where we need to be as a whole, as a defense, and certainly as a linebacker room," Sparber said. "The raw material is there and certainly some guys who have played some ball.”