Rutgers OC Kirk Ciarrocca Ready For Next Step From Second-Year QB
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights recruited Athan Kaliakmanis in the transfer portal with the hopes that it would be a two-year arrangement.
Kaliakmanis confirmed in December that he would be returning to Piscataway and this means there could be overall improvement within the offense.
“I’ll be disappointed if we’re not better," offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said during his press conference last week.
Kaliakmanis transferred to Rutgers from Minnesota, where he spent time with Ciarrocca. He was quickly named the starter after a spring season that saw him become comfortable within Ciarrocca's offense.
In 2024, Kaliakmanis appeared in all 12 games, finishing with 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions during the regular season. He became the first Scarlet Knight to throw for 2,000 yards since Chris Laviano in 2015.
Kaliakmanis gave Rutgers a presence in the pass game that has been absent in recent years.
“We’re doing the same type of stuff that we’ve done since the day we got him," Ciarrocca. "He’s done a great job of being intention everyday and giving himself a chance for maximum growth everyday. He’s been working really hard at having a continually understanding of our pass game and defenses. That’s something that he’s going to be doing every year.”
Rutgers finished the 2024 season with a record of 7-5. It qualified for bowl season for the second consecutive year. The Scarlet Knights let a double-digit lead slip away in the Rate Bowl against Kansas State. Kaliakmanis threw for 237 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
The offense for Rutgers was much improved last season and Kaliakmanis played a major role. With his return, there could be another level to reach in 2025.
“I’m more of a process-driven guy," Ciarrocca said. "I try to think in the terms of we’ll be better next year. We’ll be better by incremental improvement. It’s really a team effort. We have a wonderful group of position coaches working with the guys. We have a wonderful culture.”