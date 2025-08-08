Rutgers OL Gus Zilinskas Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
Gus Zilinskas has grown tremendously along the offensive line for Rutgers over the years.
On Friday, he received more recognition for his incredible work over the years.
Zilinskas was named to the 2025 Rimington Trophy watch list. This award is given out annualy to the top center in college football.
Zilinskas has played in 36 games for the Scarlet Knights, making 29 starts. Last season, Zilinskas started all 13 games on his way to a second consecutive honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.
Rutgers has built an incredible reputation on the ground over the last two years. Along with Kyle Monangai in the backfield, the offensive line has taken big steps forward since Greg Schiano returned in 2020.
Rutgers averaged 28.9 points per game last season, which is the most since 2008. The Scarlet Knights also rushed for 175.3 yards per game -- the third most since joining the Big Ten.
Along with the great work on the ground, Rutgers allowed two or less sacks in nine games. This includes none in five games.
Zilinskas Part of an Experience O-Line
The Scarlet Knights have qualified for bowl season in each of the last two years.
The offensive line has been a major factor in the turnaround for Rutgers, who came into the Big Ten as one of the worst programs in the nation. The line struggled early in Schiano's second tenure but it has improved since.
In 2025, Rutgers returns four starters along the line.
Zilinskas will take his spot back at center, solidifying himself as one of the best in the Big Ten. With Hollin Pierce moving onto the NFL, this opens up the spot for Tyler Needham to move from the right side. Bryan Felter and Kwabena Asamoah, who is an All-Conference caliber guard, also return.
With Needham moving over to the left, this leaves a spot open at right tackle. Taj White seems like the early favorite to land the starting job with Zach Aamland also in the mix.
There is plenty of carryover from 2024 along the offensive line with Athan Kaliakmanis returning as the starting quarterback.
Rutgers ended the season scoring 30 or more points over the last four games. The Scarlet Knights look to return to bowl season for the third consecutive year, which would mark the third time in program history this happened.
The Scarlet Knights open the season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at SHI Stadium against the reigning MAC Champion Ohio Bobcats.