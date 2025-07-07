Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2025 Win Total Near Bottom of Big Ten
The 2025 Rutgers Scarlet Knights season is surrounded by the goal of returning to bowl season.
Rutgers has made it to a bowl game in back-to-back seasons. If it can make it three in a row, it will be just the third time in program history.
The overall goal is set and the Scarlet Knights' win total is lined up with it.
On Monday, On3's Brett McMurphy shared the current win totals for the Big Ten for the upcoming season. Rutgers is currently set at 5.5, which is near the bottom of the Big Ten.
There are three teams at the top with a line of 10.5 wins — Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State.
Rutgers is tied with Michigan State, Wisconsin, and UCLA at 5.5 wins. This is above just Maryland (4.5), Northwestern (4), and Purdue (3).
The Scarlet Knights reached the seven-win mark last season. This year, the schedule is a bit different as Rutgers will take on the top-tier competition in the conference.
Rutgers will take on Oregon midseason before ending the year with back-to-back games against Ohio State and Penn State. Rutgers will be huge underdogs in both contests to end the year. This means the team will have to reach six wins before the Buckeyes come to town.
This is possible with three winnable non-conference games and a road game against Purdue. If Rutgers is able to win these games, it will have to come up with two wins elsewhere.
That will be the challenge from the start of Big Ten play but a return to bowl season is possible for the Scarlet Knights.