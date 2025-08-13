Rutgers Scarlet Knights Add Future Non-Conference Game Against Brand New Opponent
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have added another MAC team to the schedule in the upcoming years.
Rutgers had added a home game against Central Michigan to the 2029 schedule. The news was shared on Wednesday according to FBS Schedules.
This is the first non-conference game on the slate for Rutgers in 2029. It will be played on Sept. 15 at SHI Stadium. Central Michigan will make $1.35 million to play the game.
The Scarlet Knights continue to schedule competition from the MAC. This will mark the first-ever meeting with Central Michigan. This season, Rutgers will play its first game in program history against Miami (Ohio) while also hosting Ohio in the season opener.
In the coming years, Rutgers will play Akron (2027) and Kent State (2028, 2030).
Central Michigan is continuing a similar path against the Big Ten. The Chippewas will take on Michigan on Sept. 13 while also having games scheduled against Michigan State in 2027 and 2030.
Rutgers Future Non-Conference Matchups
The Scarlet Knights will schedule three non-conference opponents each year. The slates are completely set in 2025-26 with other years having open slots available:
- 2025: vs. Ohio, vs. Miami (Ohio), vs. Norfolk State
- 2026: vs. UMass, at Boston College, vs. Howard
- 2027: vs. Akron, vs. Boston College
- 2028: vs. Norfolk State, vs. Kent State
- 2029: vs. Central Michigan
- 2030: at Temple, vs. Kent State
- 2031: vs. Temple
- 2032: at Temple
- 2033: vs. Temple
Greg Schiano Hopes to Continue Non-Conference Success
Greg Schiano returned to Rutgers ahead of the 2020 season looking to repeat success from his first tenure.
What Schiano has done is dominate non-conference play during his second stint with Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have not lost a non-conference game since Schiano returned.
This began in 2021. Of course, the 2020 season was made up of a nine-game, conference-only schedule where Rutgers earned three Big Ten victories.
The non-conference run began with a 61-point performance against Temple. Rutgers would go onto log wins agains Syracuse and Boston College over the next two years followed by back-to-back victories against Virginia Tech.
Rutgers will once again begin the season with three non-conference games on its home field. This is a chance for the Scarlet Knights to get halfway to bowl eligibility before Big Ten play begins. Rutgers will open the season on Thursday, Aug. 28 against Ohio before hoting Miami (Ohio) and Norfolk State in Weeks 2 and 3.