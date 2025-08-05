Rutgers Scarlet Knights Adds Transfer WR to Training Camp Roster
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are not done adding to their roster during training camp.
On Tuesday, Rutgers received a commitment from Northern Illinois transfer wide receiver Dane Pardridge. Scarlet Nation was first to report the news.
Pardridge will come to Rutgers with two years of eligibility remaining. He will join the team right away in training camp as a weapon that can make an impact on the outside and in special teams.
After redshirting during his freshman season, Pardridge would go onto play in 24 games over the next two years. He logged 28 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns.
Pardridge excelled as Northern Illinois' punt returner. He returned 20 kicks, totaling 152 yards and one touchdown. Pardridge has taken after his father, Kirk, who was also a standout kick returner for Northern Illinois during his career. Dane Pardridge would help the team win the 1985 MAC Championship before being a sixth-round selection of the San Diego Chargers in the 1986 NFL Draft.
Rutgers will likely use Pardridge in many ways but he has a chance to secure a role on special teams using his speed and elusiveness.
What Does Rutgers WR Room Look Like After Addition?
The Scarlet Knights have high expectations for the pass catchers on the outside.
Rutgers hit the transfer portal earlier this offseason to land DT Sheffield out of North Texas. Sheffield, who was recently named to the Hornung Award watch list, he turned in his best season in 2024 with 66 catches for 822 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Sheffield is another speedster who doubles as a kick returner. He averaged 12.1 yards on 13 returns last season and 21.7 yards on 21 punt returns.
Sheffield is expected to take over the hole left by Dymere Miller. Rutgers returns young talent in Ian Strong and KJ Duff.
Strong has improved in each of his first two years. As a sophomore, Strong caught 43 passes for 676 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 weapon is expected to take another step this season.
The depth chart for Rutgers features speed with Ben Black and Dylan Braithwaite as well. Famah Toure will miss the 2025 season after suffering an injury during the spring game.
The Scarlet Knights will open the season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at SHI Stadium against Ohio. Rutgers is looking to return to bowl season for the third consecutive year under head coach Greg Schiano.