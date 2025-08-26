Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football: Betting Trends & Analysis vs. Ohio
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will open the season on Thursday night against Ohio at SHI Stadium.
Rutgers has gone unbeaten in non-conference play since Greg Schiano's return as head coach in 2020. This matchup will begin a three-game stretch outside of the Big Ten and it will come against the reigning MAC champions.
Below, check out some trends surrounding both teams heading into the season.
Ohio at Rutgers Line, Spread, & Total
The odds below are according to Action Network and updated as of Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 1:30 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Rutgers -670 | Ohio +470
- Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers -15.5 (-110) | Ohio +15.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 49.5 (-110) | Under 49.5 (-110)
There is not a long history between Rutgers and Ohio.
These two teams last met back in 2011 -- a 38-26 win for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are 2-0 all-time against the Bobcats and will enter this matchup as a two-score favorite.
Last season, Rutgers got off to a quick start ATS in non-conference play. The Scarlet Knights covered two of three games before defeating Virginia Tech on the road. The loss came against Howard but it depends on where you got the number.
Rutgers also covered a seven-point spread as a dog in the Rate Bowl against Kansas State. The Scarlet Knights finished 7-5-1 ATS but just 2-4 as a favorite.
Ohio finished strong ATS. The Bobcats began 3-4 but covered the final five games of the season with four coming as favorites. Ohio began the season by covering a 17-point spread agianst Syracuse.
Ohio split totals with six overs and six unders. When the number was in the 40s, the Bobcats split six games. Rutgers saw eight games go over followed by the Rate Bowl. The defense for the Scrlet Knights took a step back last season while the offense proved to be efficient moving the ball.
This number opened under 14 and has now crept up to 15.5. This is a chance to take an experienced Ohio team on the road led by quarterback Parker Navarro. Ohio is the reigning MAC champion.
As for the total, it will be hard to tell in the first game for Rutgers. It depends on how the defense comes out. With the total approaching, it can go either way with a slight lean on the under as both teams can get off to slow starts offensively.