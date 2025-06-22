Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land Five on Preseason All-Big Ten List
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were well-represented with five players recognized as Preseason All0Big Ten selections by Phil Steele.
Rutgers returns plenty of talent to the rotation but also hit the transfer portal hard. Three of the. five selections were newcomers added this offseason.
It begins with Eric O'Neill, who projects as one of the to pedge rushers in the Big Ten. The James Madison transfer totaled 52 tackles, 18.5 for loss, and 13 sacks in 13 games last season. He was previously named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list for the 2025 season.
D.T. Sheffield came over from North Texas after earning Honorable Mention All-American and First Team All-AAC honors last season. He totaled 822 yards and 11 tochdowns on 66 catches. The Scarlet Knights are looking to hit a home run for the second cosecutive year with a transfer wide receiver. Rutgers got great production from Dymere Miller last season and Sheffield will likely step into his role.
The third transfer named Preseason All-Conference is C.J. Campbell Jr. The FAU transfer was an important addition in the backfield with the loss of Kyle Monangai. He finished with 844 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He ranked fifth in the league with 1,310 all-purpose yards as he was an effective pass catcher as well.
Dariel Djabome stepped into an extended role in the middle of the Rutgers defense last season and made the most of it. He was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection after averaging 8.1 tackles per game. He totaled 105 tackles, becoming the first Scarelt Knight to reach this mark in five years.
Kwabena Asamoah returns for Rutgers as well as one of the most experienced on offense. He has played in 28 games, making 21 starts, including13 last season at right guard. He was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten as part of an improved offensive line that led a strong rushing attack.