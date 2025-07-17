Rutgers Scarlet Knights QB Being Overlooked in New Offseason Rankings
Athan Kaliakmanis is preparing for his second season under center for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Kaliakmanis put together a successful 2024 campaign after transferring in from Minnesota.
Was it enough to gain some respect in the offseason? Not according to a recent list.
The Athletic placed all projected starting quarterbacks into seven tiers. Kaliakmanis was placed in the fifth tier and came in at No. 75 overall.
The description of tier No. 5 is as follows:
"You’ve probably seen these QBs before. Many have played well in college but haven’t put it all together consistently yet and bring some “what-ifs” into 2025. There’s some lower-end Power 4 guys here, but if you’re a Group of 5 fan, there are some really good ones here."- The Athletic
Kaliakmanis came to Rutgers with hopes of taking the offense to the next level. That is what he was able to do after a dismal 2023 season.
In his first year, Kaliakmanis finished with 2,696 yards and 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He became the first Rutgers' quarterback since 2014 to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark. He also showed an ability to use his legs but was better from inside the pocket.
The Scarlet Knights are looking to return to bowl season for the third consecutive season. They will face a gauntlet in the Big Ten this year with Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State on the schedule. To reach the six-win mark once again, Kaliakmanis will have to outperform his projections for the upcoming season.