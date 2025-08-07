Rutgers Scarlet Knights Receive Interesting Power Ranking Ahead of 2025 Season
There are many question marks surrounding the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this season.
Will Athan Kaliakmanis take the next step? How will the ground game survive the loss of Kyle Monangai? Can the defense return to form as a whole?
Even with all of the questions, the Scarlet Knights remain an interesting team because of the returning production on both sides of the ball.
On Thursday, ESPN shared it latest power rankings in the Big Ten and the Scarlet Knights came in at No. 13.
Rutgers was credited with bringing back Athan Kaliakmanis, who became the first Scarlet Knight to eclipse 2,000 passing yards in a decade. Head coach Greg Schiano also hit the transfer portal hard to improve the edges with Eric O'Neill and Bradley Weaver.
Rutgers finihed 84th in the nation last season with just 22 sacks. The new additions along the defensive line should help this number improve in 2025.
Was Rutgers Properly Ranked?
There is a certain feeling around Rutgers that is waiting for the team to take the next step. It has been years of building since Schiano returned in 2020 but there has yet to be that next step taken.
If this is the year, it will have to be done against a difficult schedule.
Rutgers has lost its last 41 games against ranked opponents. This season, the Scarlet Knights will be tasked with Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, and Illinois. The schedule does not do the team any favors but there will be multiple chances to break this ugly streak.
It is hard to find reason to place Rutgers in the top 10 of preseason power rankings. When looking at the list put together by ESPN, the highest rating would be No. 11. This means Rutgers would have to jump both Michigan State and Washington.
The Huskies were defeated in a sloppy game up in Piscataway on a Friday night last season. Demond Williams Jr. brings excitement with Jonah Coleman returning in the backfield. While there is reason to put Rutgers ahead, the major conversation is about Michigan State.
The Spartans return Aidan Chiles to be the quarterback after a disappointing campaign. Michigan State hit the portal to improve the offensive line but as a whole, the team remains unfinished.
Rutgers will have to prove that it can win a big game in order to move up the list. That will be the goal of the season while fighting for that six-win mark to return to bowl season.