Rutgers Scarlet Knights Receives Good News on Four-Star RB
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue to be aggressive on the recruiting front.
Head coach Greg Schiano has put together a strong 2026 class and is focused on future years as well.
On Tuesday, four-star running back Brayden Tyson revealed his top eight schools and the Scarlet Knights remain in the mix.
Rutgers is up against seven other powers around the nation for Tyson. The field includes Texas, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, Miami, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
Tyson is currently ranked as the 13th running back in the nation and 23rd overall player in Georgia, according to 247Sports Composite. Tyson, who is a Top 200 player in 2027, just completed a successful sophomore season at Brookwood High School.
Tyson brings great size and speed to the field. At 6-foot, 235 pounds, Tyson can use his strength in between the tackles and has since he entered high school. As a freshman, he ran 11.69 in the 100.
Tyson could fall in line with a recent history of Rutgers developing elite running backs.
Kyle Monangai turned into one of the best backs in the Big Ten over the final two years of his career. He led the conference with 1,262 rushing yards in 2023. Monangai put up his best numbers as a senior with 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Monangai took over for Isiah Pacheco, who was drafted in the seventh round and eventually took over as the premiere back for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tyson has cut his list down to eight and the Scarlet Knights will now wait for the next update.