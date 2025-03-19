Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Draws Comparison To Former NBA MVP
In what turned out to be a disappointing season for Rutgers, star freshman Dylan Harper was able to raise his draft stock tremendously.
Harper is expected to be one of the first players taken in the 2025 NBA Draft. He showed off his deep offenive skillset over the course of the season and this led to some interesting comparisons.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony previously compared Harper to former NBA MVP James Harden.
"Dylan Harper's combination of size, shot-creation, passing creativity, finishing skill and scoring instincts have drawn comparisons in NBA circles to a young James Harden. The 18-year old will be an exciting addition to the NBA team lucky enough to land his services," Givony wrote.
Harper averaged 19.2 points with 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season. He scored a career-high 37 points during the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during a loss to Alabama. This came after scoring 36 points against Notre Dame the night before.
Aside from being left-handed lik Harden, the shot creating of Harper draws comparison to the NBA great. He is able to score at all three levels and knows how to get to his spot to get a shot off. Pair that with Harper's ability to set up his teammates and this skillset is expected to translate nicely to the NBA.
Harper has yet to announce his decision but if it goes the way we are all expecting, he will not have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night.