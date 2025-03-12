Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Freshmen Earn Big Ten Postseason Honors
Rutgers Scarlet Knights star freshmen Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper earned Big Ten postseason honors.
Both Bailey and Harper were named Third Team All-Big Ten by the media and honorable mention by coaches. The duo also made the All-Big Ten All-Freshman team.
Harper missed time early in the season with an illness and ankle injury. When he was on the court, Harper proved to be one of the top point guards in the nation. It was a bit of a surprise that he was not given a higher accolade for the season he put together.
Harper averaged 19.2 points per game this season with 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He scored a career-high 37 points during the Players Era Festival in a loss to Alabama. This came after 36 points the night before against Notre Dame.
Entering the season, both Bailey and Harper were viewed as lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft with the potential to be taken in the top five. For Harper, his stock has risen since the beginning of the season.
Bailey was always viewed as an elite prospect due to his size and style of play. The 6-foot-10 forward scored 17.6 points and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game this season. He proved to be a difficult-shot maker from all over the floor.
It was a disappointing season for Rutgers as it finished with a 15-16 record. The Scarlet Knights enter the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 11 seed and will face USC on Wednesday night.