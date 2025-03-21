Rutgers Scarlet Knights Wrestling Advances Six To Day Two
After a roller coaster affair on day one of the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, the Scarlet Knights have six wrestlers alive heading into Friday afternoon.
Rutgers will be headlined by 125-pounder Dean Peterson is the lone wrestler to advance to the quarterfinals after pinning reigning National Champion Richard Figueroa of Arizona State.
Dylan Shawver will be back in action after being upset at 133 by two-time All-American Kai Orine of N.C. State. Andy Clark and Shane Cartagena-Walsh drew difficult draws over the course of day one. For Orine, it was Shayne Van Ness of Penn State, who is widely regarded as the favorite to win the whole thing.
Heavyweight Yara Slavikouski fell to two-time champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Stevenson of Minnesota.
The Scarlet Knights entered the event with seven wrestlers taken down to Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It was a battle in day one and that is what the team expected from the start. Day two will be no different as the Scarlet Knights look to advance further into the competition.
Day Two Matchups
- 125 Quarterfinals: No. 12 Dean Peterson vs. No. 4 Vincent Robinson, N.C. State
- 133 Consolation: Dylan Shawver vs. No. 9 Braxton Brown, Maryland
- 141 Consolation: Joseph Olivieri vs. No. 16 Wyatt Henson, Lehigh
- 149 Consolation: Andrew Clark vs. No. 4 Paniro Johnson, Iowa State
- 184 Consolation: No. 16 Shane Catagena-Walsh vs. No. 18 Maximus Hale, Penn
- HWT: No. 16 Yarasla Slavikouski vs. No. 18 Lance Runyon, Northern Iowa