Rutgers Scarlet Knights Wrestling Sends Seven To Nationals
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be well-represented at the NCAA Wrestling Championships once again this season.
No. 11 Rutgers will send seven wrestlers down to Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to compete during the three-day tournament. The Scarlet Knights will be looking to secure multiple All-Americans for the second straight season and ninth time in 10 years under head coach Scott Goodale.
In Goodale's 18 years as head coach, Rutgers has had 19 All-American. Prior to his tenure, there were just eight in 74 years.
Dylan Shawver (133) and Yaraslau Slavikouski (HWT) are returning All-Americans and will look for their second consecutive honor. Both finished seventh at nationals last season.
Jackson Turley (174) earned an al-large bid to the tournament this season. He now becomes the seventh four-time qualifier in program history. He earned All-American honors in 2023.
Dean Peterson (125) will return to nationals for the third consecutive year. He finished sixth at the Big Ten Championships this season and earned 20 wins on the year. Joseph Olivieri (141) will make his return to the NCAA Championships after his debut in 2022 at 133.
Andrew Clark (149) will also be returning to nationals after qualifying in 2023 at 157. He led the team in wins this season with 22 and wrestled to sixth in the conference championships. Shane Catagena-Walsh (184) rounds out the group of seven and will make his debut at nationals after earning an automatic bid. He earned 21 wins in his first varsity season and punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships with an eighth-place finish at the Big Ten Championships.
Action from Wells Fargo Center will begin on Thursday at Noon ET and will culminate with the finals on Saturday night. ESPN will be broadcasting all rounds of the championships.