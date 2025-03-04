Rutgers star Destiny Adams earns unanimous Big Ten postseason honor
Destiny Adams has been honored by the Big Ten for the second consecutive year.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Adams was named All-Big Ten Second Team by both coaches and media. Adams was also named to the Second Team last season by coaches and Honorable Mention by media.
Adams just finished her second season since transferring in from North Carolina. She has been a star on both ends of the floor since arriving at Rutgers. This season, Adams averaged 17.6 points per game, which was seventh in the Big Ten. She ranks tops in the conferece with 2.5 steals per game and fifth grabbibg 9.6 rebounds.
Adams logged 15 double-doubles this season. It began with 36 points and 22 rebounds in a November contest against NJIT. This set a new Jersey Mike's Arena for points in a single game and was eighth in program history. It also marked the second consecutive 30-point game for Adams, which has not happened since Sue Wicks accomplished this feat in 1988.
Rutgers ended the regular season with a 75-70 win over Penn State. Adams logged 19 points and 14 rebounds to go with seven assists. She became the first player in the Big Ten to reach these marks in the same game this season and the first Scarlet Knight in 15 years.
Kiyomi McMiller joined Adams on the list of postseason honors, being named Honorable Mention by the media. She is veraging 18.7 points per game this season and leads the Big Ten with three games of 30 or more points.
The Scarlet Knights will open Big Ten Tournament action on Wednesday night against Nebraska.