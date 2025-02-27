Rutgers Star Dylan Harper Answers Who Is NBA's Greatest Of All-Time
It is the age-old debate around the NBA — is Michael Jordan or LeBron James considered the greatest of all-time?
The answer to this question will be different depending on who you ask. During an interview with NBA Insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Rutgers star freshman Dylan Harper got a chance to weigh in on the debate.
The 18-year-old is currently in his first year with the Scarlet Knights. Harper was born in 2006 while James was in his third season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Harper grew up watching James dominate the NBA and this has formed his opinion on the true G.O.A.T.
"I go with what I see with my own two eyes," Harper said. "I didn't get a chance to see the Michael Jordan era. I was able to see the LeBron James era."
Harper has discussed this topic with his father and they have dueling opinions. Ron Harper is a 15-year NBA veteran who won five NBA titles during his career. He won three alongside Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.
"I know my dad hates when I say it but he's the greatest to do it, in my opinion," Harper said of James. "The way he treats himself, the way he goes about his business. It would be an honor to work out with him."
"We go back and forth all the time, but he has a great respect for LeBron."
Harper is averaging 19.4 points per game in his first season with Rutgers. He is shooting 48.7% from the field while also putting up 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per night. He has put the nation on notice this season and that includes James, who commented on Harper's game in January.
"I've been watching him for quite a while," James said. "Special kid, special talent. He's going to be really good in this league. He comes from a great family. I'm excited for what he's been doing at Rutgers and what he's going to do in the future."