Rutgers Star PG Gives Scouting Report Of Fellow Freshman
Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey came to Rutgers with sky-high expectations.
As a team, the Scarlet Knights fell way short but the star freshman duo exceeded individual expectations. Both Harper and Bailey are expected to be two of the first players taken in the 2025 NBA Draft after strong first-years in Piscataway.
The Scarlet Knights opted not to participate in the postseason after ending the year with a loss in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. This means Harper and Bailey can set their sites on what's next.
Harper sat down with For The Win to discuss different aspects of the season, including his teammate Bailey.
"My favorite part about him is the joy he brings to the game," Harper said. "No matter what is going on, he is going to have high energy and things like that."
Bailey averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. He showed an ability to knock down difficult shots and was a pure scorer at all three levels.
"He is one of those guys who at 6-foot-10, you can give the ball to him, and he can get a bucket at will," Harper said. "That’s really him. He knows how to use his body and get to his spots. There’s no complaints about playing with him at all."
Bailey has been projected as a top-three player in many mock drafts across the basketball scene. Harper is also projected to go early, along with Duke's Cooper Flagg.
Bailey was an intriging player coming out of high school due to his 6-foot-10 frame and deep skillset that involves handling the ball and shooting like a guard. Pair that with a high IQ and Bailey makes for a big-time prospect.
"He is a twitchy player. He is tall, lanky, and he is such a presence throughout the game whether it’s rebounding or defending or getting a bucket," Harper said. "He is going to do what you need him to do. He is a very high IQ player. He sees things before they happen."