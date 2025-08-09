Rutgers TE Kenny Fletcher Named to Prestigious Watch List
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights converted Kenny Fletcher into a tight end ahead of the 2024 season.
Fletcher brought a presence to the position that has not been around in over a decade for the Scarlet Knights. Heading into 2025, Fletcher has been recognized for his work at the position.
On Friday, Fletcher was named to the 2025 Mackey Award watch list. This honor is given out annually to the top tight end in college football.
Fletcher joins a list of Scarlet Knights that have been named to preseason watch lists. DT Sheffield had a busy week as he was named to the watch lists for the Biletnikoff Award and Hornung Award. Gus Zilinskas earned a spot on the Rimington Award watch list as well.
In 2024, Fletcher made the move from defensive end to tight end. He made an immediate impact scoring a touchdown in each of the first two games of the year. Fletcher broke out during Rutgers' victory against Virginia Tech. He logged 61 yards on seven catches, which was the most for a Scarlet Knight tight end since 2013.
Fletcher finished the season with 20 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending injury during a 42-7 loss to Wisconsin. After the position being nonexistent for years in Piscataway, Fletcher brings a pass-catching element to the offense.
Fletcher Returns to Add Another Weapon to Rutgers
Rutgers returns a large amount of production on the offensive side of the ball this season.
Fletcher is among a group of pass catchers that could help Rutgers build on a season where it put up 28.9 points per game.
On the outside, Sheffield is plugged in to replace the production left by Dymere Miller. Sheffield, who is a dual-threat weapon, joins Ian Strong. The 6-foot-3 junior has improved each year at Rutgers and could become a big target in the Big Ten.
Athan Kaliakmanis became the first Rutgers' quarterback to throw for 2,000+ yards in a decade. He returns for his second year as a starting quarterback behind an experienced offensive line.
Tyler Needham is expected to replace Hollin Pierce at left tackle. On the interior, Zilinskas and Kwabena Asamoah are All-Conference caliber linemen.
Rutgers will begin the season on Thursday, Aug. 28 against Ohio at SHI Stadium. This is a chance for Rutgers to get things together on the offensive side ahead of the difficult Big Ten schedule.