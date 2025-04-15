Rutgers Transfer Guard Lands in the A-10
Jordan Derkack now has a new home.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights' transfer guard has committed to Dayton, according to Joe Tipton of On3. Derkack is now at his third program after beginning at Merrimack before one season with the Scarlet Knights. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Derkack became the first Scarlet Knight to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He played in 31 games for Rutgers, making 10 starts, and averaged 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Derkack shot 36.3% from the field and 25% from three-point range.
Derkack began his career at Merrimack. He started all 32 games in 2023-24, averaging 17 points, six rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Derkack shot 46.6% from the field. He was also one of the best defenders in the conference, averaging 2.1 steals. He was named the Northeast Conference Player of the Year before making the move to Piscataway.
Derkack played his high school ball within 25 miles of Rutgers at Colonia High School. He returned home to play for Rutgers, who was interested right away because of his ability on both ends of the floor.
Dayton finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 23-11 an 12-6 in conference play. The Flyers were eliminated in the A-10 Tournamet quarterfinals by St. Joe's. Dayton participated in the NIT, where it won its first contest against FAU before losing to Chattanooga.
The Scarlet Knights saw a major overhaul of the roster last season in the transfer portal and Derkack has become the first to enter the portal this time around. Head coach Steve Pikiell will lookto rebuild the roster for the 2025-26 season.