Rutgers Volleyball Begins Final Road Test of 2025
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights volleyball squad is gearing up for its final road trip of the 2025 season. They are about to head out before returning home for the grand finale against Minnesota on November 23.
However, by the time they can head back to New Brunswick, they face one more high-stakes challenge on the road. It will be a clash with No. 17 Indiana at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington.
Rutgers’ Volleyball Team Is Prepping for a Gauntlet of Ranked Battles
This 6 p.m. showdown marks the sixth top-25 opponent Rutgers will take on this season. The team will be capping a relentless schedule. And that has prepared the Scarlet Knights for the intensity of late-season Big Ten action.
Rutgers’ recent stretch has been anything but easy. The team just completed a demanding West Coast swing. That's where they faced USC, ranked No. 17 last week, and UCLA.
Before that trip, Rutgers battled through two gruelling five-set home matches against Michigan, a team receiving votes, and Ohio State. These tightly contested battles have set the stage for the final road test of the year against the Hoosiers.
From Serving Up Aces on the Sleeve to Making History
One area where Rutgers has consistently stood out is the service line. The Scarlet Knights lead the entire Big Ten in aces per set. They averaged 1.80 per frame, a mark that also ranks 33rd nationally. RU has totalled 176 aces this season. And that's a number that continues to rise as their tough schedule pushes them to stay aggressive from the line.
Peeking a look over the athletes of the team, senior outside hitter Lexi Visintine. She has been a major force behind that success. She sits fourth in the Big Ten with 41 aces and continues to set the tone for Rutgers in critical stretches. Her career-high 19 kills in back-to-back contests against Michigan and Ohio State have showcased her importance during late-season pressure.
The offence runs efficiently through Aspen Maxwell, who has delivered all season long. Maxwell has earned two all-tournament honours during nonconference play, including Sacred Heart Invite MVP.
Setting the rhythm is Lily Bolen, who averages 9.94 assists per set, ranking fifth among Big Ten setters. Bolen has recorded 10 double-doubles this season.
Working the front line is Zora Hardison, who has totaled 102 blocks this year, including 27 solo stops. Hardison is Rutgers’ rally-era career and season leader in solo blocks and surpassed 200 career total blocks in early October.
The back row is anchored by libero and defensive specialist Alleigh Dutton. She has been the defensive stabiliser all season long, leading Rutgers in digs in all but three matches and averaging 3.16 per set.
The matchup with No. 17 Indiana marks Rutgers’ final road contest of the 2025 season. After taking on the Hoosiers, the Scarlet Knights return home for their last three matches of the year. That starts with Minnesota on the Big Ten Network on Sunday, November 23, at 4:30 p.m.
