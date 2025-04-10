Rutgers Women's Basketball Lands Important Piece In Transfer Portal
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue to add talent in the transfer portal this offseason.
On Tuesday, the program announced that it landed UNC Greensboro transfer Yacine N'Diaye.
The 6-foot-4 forward spent two years with the Spartans. She appeared in 39 games. As a sophomore, she helped as the Spartans made a run to the Southern Conference Championship and qualified for the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament.
N'Diaye played 10.3 minutes per game this past season, averaging 3.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
"Yacine is a tremendous addition to our Scarlet Knights family," Rutgers head coach Coquese Washington said. "She is an outstanding athlete whose best basketball is ahead of her. Yacine will provide size, depth and versatility to our interior play. It's exciting to imagine the ways in which she will positively impact us on both sides of the ball."
N'Diaye is now the third transfer to join Rutgers this offseason as Washington looks to rebuild the roster. Last week, Stephen F. Austin graduate transfer Faith Blackstone became a Scarlet Knights.
Blackstone was recently named First Team All-Conference after leading SFA to the Southland Tournament Championship. She averaged 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. This includes a career-high 26 points against San Diego State in December.
Rutgers finished the season with a record of 13-20 after being eliminated by Buffalo in the quarterfinals of the WNIT. The Scarlet Knights earned a bye in the postseason tournament and defeated Army and Charleston before being knocked out in the Great 8.