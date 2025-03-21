Rutgers Wrestling To Have Three Competing For All-American Honors
It has been an action-packed tournament for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to this point and it will continue on Friday night.
After a morning session that saw six Scarlet Knights take the mat, they will have three advance to the night to wrestle for All-American honors during the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Dean Peterson (125) was the lone wrestler to advance to the quarterfinals for the Scarlet Knights. He shook things up in the bracket with a third round pin of reigning and defending champion Richard Figueroa of Arizona State.
Peterson entered with plenty of momentum but dropped a hard-fought match to N.C. State's Vince Robinson, 6-4.
Peterson will now need one win on Friday night in the Blood Round to become an All-American.
Dylan Shawver advanced at 133 after a victory against Anthony Noto of Lock Haven. Shawver began his day with a win in sudden victory against Maryland's Braxton Brown in the second round of wrestlebacks.
Shawver will look to earn one more victory to become an All-American for the second consecutive year. He will face Virginia Tech's Connor McGongale in the Blood Round.
Joey Olivieri at 141 will also look for one final win to reach All-American status. He earned a 7-2 win over Eligh Rivera of Princeton. He defeated Jordan Titus of West Virginia in his first match this morning. Olivieri will wrestle Minnesota's Vance VomBaur on Friday night.
The action will continue from Philadelphia at 8pm ET with the Semifinals, Blood Round, and Fifth Round Wrestlebacks.