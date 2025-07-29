What to Watch for as Rutgers Scarlet Knights Open Training Camp
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights opened training camp on Monday afternoon.
The team was back on the field to prepare for the 2025 season. After practice, head coach Greg Schiano met with the media for the first time this summer.
There are many headlines surrounding Rutgers this offseason. From position battles to new faces, it will be an interesting camp for this version of the SCarlet Knights.
Here are the major takeaways from the opening day of camp.
Schiano comfortable with linebackers
The linebacker position is one that has looked thin during the offseason. Dariel Djabome stepped into a major role last year and Moses Walker is ready to move up this year.
Outside of that, Rutgers lacks depth but features a young group that can compete for time.
"After that, it gets a little bit foggier,' Schiano said. "Abe's coming back from the surgery and we have a lot of young guys that will compete for playing time. Austin Dean comes back, he's thrown into the mix. It's going to be interesting but I think that's what this training camp is for."
There will be a running back competition
The loss of Kyle Monangai is a big one. Rutgers will be without one of the Big Ten's top backs from the last two years.
Schiano hit the transfer portal to add FAU's CJ Campbell and he will be in the mix right away. Campbell will compete with Antwan Raymond, Sam Brown, and Ja'Shon Benjamin. Who will get the first-team reps? That is yet to be seen.
"It's how they practice, how they meet, how they take care of their bodies," Schiano said. "Everything is evaluated. But that's every position. It just happens to be we have some really talented guys at the position, and someone's got to rise up and be the one that heads out on the field against Ohio with the first team."
Can the offense continue to improve?
Kirk Ciarrocca is entering his third year as offensive coordinator for Rutgers. Since he has come in, the offense has been on a steady climb. Last season, Ciarrocca worked well with Athan Kaliakmanis, who he spent time with at Minnesota.
"Continue. Just continue the trajectory that it's on," Schiano said. "And you're right, Kirk is the best. I have complete trust in him. He does an unbelievable job. We're very fortunate to have him and his staff as well."