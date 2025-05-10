Where is Former Rutgers Star RB on Chicago Bears Depth Chart?
The Chicago Bears have siginificantly upgraded their roster this offseason.
New head coach Ben Johnson has come in and made improvements to the offensive line while also upgrading the tight end room during the 2025 NFL Draft.
One move that might fly under the radar on day three of the draft is selecting former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star running back Kyle Monangai in the seventh round.
The Bears entered the draft with a need behind D'Andre Swift on the depth chart. Options like Cam Skattebo and Ollie Gordon were floated around but Chicago passed and ended up with Monangai — who could bring the same skillset.
Monangai was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2024, rushing for 1,279 yards on 256 carries with 13 touchdowns. This came after leading the Big Ten in rushing in 2023. Perhaps the most impressive part of Monangai's career is that he did not fumble in 669 carries.
On Thursday, Monangai officially signed his rookie deal with the Bears and has been participating in rookie camp.
The last time a Rutgers running back was taken in the seventh round was Isiah Pacheco, who is now a two-time Super Bowl champion. Can Monangai make an impact right away for the Bears as well?
With Swift locked into the No. 1 role on the depth chart, Chicago might be looking for a compliment that can act as a bruiser. Monangai was brought in to compete with the likes of Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer. At first glance, there is no reason why Monangai is not given a chance within the offense.
As you look deeper into it, Monangai brings plenty of good to the table.
Monangai has two years of dominating carries in the Big Ten. He has shown that he can be a reliable, volume back with great ball security. Any hesitancy surrounding Monangai could come from his size, 5-foot-8 and 209 pounds, or his athleticism. Monangai is not a burner and has not been used much as a receiver out of the backfield.
What Monangai does well is changes the pace within the offense and could be a valuable piece for Johnson and the Bears.
Swift is locked in. Monangai will battle Johnson and Homer for the second spot on the depth chart. Early inkling is that Johnson has a leg up heading into the season. Do not be surprised to see Monangai take over secondary snaps as the season goes on.