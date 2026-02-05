Cardin Stoller Shines as Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse Claims Paradise Classic MVP Honors

The 2026 collegiate lacrosse season could not have opened more emphatically for Rutgers men’s lacrosse. And the driving force behind that early success was goalkeeper Cardin Stoller. After a statement-making weekend at the Paradise Lacrosse Kickoff Classic, Stoller was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

A Game-Deciding Performance in Paradise by Rutgers's Cardin Stoller

Stoller’s MVP performance was defined by poise under pressure, particularly in Rutgers’ thrilling overtime victory against Jacksonville. In a game that demanded composure late, Stoller stood tall between the pipes, finishing with 13 saves and a 56.5 percent save percentage.

The athlete's most impressive stretch came down the stretch. It is because he allowed just two goals over the final 25 minutes of play.

Entering the 2026 campaign, Stoller had been firmly established on the national radar. He was named a Third Team Preseason All-American by Inside Lacrosse. That made him earn Honorable Mention Preseason All-American recognition from USA Lacrosse. And if that wasn't enough, he was listed as a Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch. He also cracked the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Top 50 Players list at No. 49.

Stoller’s early-season brilliance is a direct continuation of his outstanding 2025 campaign. It was when he emerged as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in college lacrosse. Last season, he started all 16 games and logged 942 of a possible 960 minutes in goal. He finished seventh nationally in goals-against average at 8.85 and ranked 12th in save percentage at 56.7 percent. His 182 total saves placed him third in the Big Ten in saves per game.

Stoller earned First Team All-Big Ten honors, All-American Honorable Mention recognition from USA Lacrosse Magazine, Inside Lacrosse, and USILA, and was named ECAC Defensive Player of the Year. He also landed on the Tewaaraton Award Top-25 Watch List and collected Big Ten Specialist of the Week honors.

A History of Delivering in Big Moments

On the national stage, he was recognized as USA Lacrosse Magazine Player of the Week, The Lacrosse Network Player of the Week, and a USILA Team of the Week selection. His excellence extended beyond the field, as he was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, earned Academic All-Big Ten honors, and received the prestigious Werblin Award and William Miller Trophy.

Stoller has made a habit of rising to the occasion. During the 2025 season, he recorded 12 games with double-digit saves, including five performances with 14 or more stops. Among the highlights was a 14-save effort in an 8–6 win over No. 2 Maryland. He followed that with another 14-save outing against No. 13 Michigan and played a key role in a victory over No. 11 Johns Hopkins.

His impact dates back even further. As a freshman in 2024, Stoller was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year after posting 173 saves and a 54.1 percent save percentage. That debut season included nine games with double-digit saves.

Before arriving at Rutgers, Stoller was a blue-chip prospect out of the MIAA. He was an Under Armour and Nike All-American, ranked No. 36 on the Inside Lacrosse Top-100 recruits list, and captained his high school soccer team. A 2021 MIAA champion and Defensive MVP, he brought a championship pedigree to Piscataway.

