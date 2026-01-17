Dylan Shawver Becomes 18th Rutgers Wrestler to Reach 100 Career Wins

The tradition of Rutgers wrestling has always been built on toughness and sustained excellence. And Friday night is the proof. Dylan Shawver officially became the 18th wrestler in program history to reach 100 career wins. He cemented his name among the most accomplished Scarlet Knights to ever step on the mat.

Ranked No. 26 nationally at 133 pounds, Shawver entered the night just one victory away from the milestone. He reached it during No. 17 Rutgers’ Big Ten dual against No. 13 Michigan at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Rutgers' Dylan Shawver Win Number 100 in Front of the Home Crowd

With 4,127 fans filling Jersey Mike’s Arena, Shawver showed the poise and control that have defined his career. Facing Michigan’s Gauge Botero, he secured his 100th career victory with a 4-1 decision, dictating the pace of the match through strong positioning.

Congratulations to Dylan Shawver, who became the 18th wrestler in program history to secure 100 career wins 'On the Banks!'#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/QsEbfKKxS9 — Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) January 17, 2026

Although Rutgers ultimately fell to Michigan by a 21-12 score, Shawver’s win stood out as one of the defining moments of the night. His result helped chip away at the team deficit and highlighted the veteran leadership he provides during his 2025–26 graduate season.

Reaching 100 career wins is a rare accomplishment that speaks to durability, consistency, and long-term excellence. Shawver now becomes just the 18th wrestler in Rutgers history to reach the mark, joining elite company that includes program icons like Anthony Ashnault and Nick Suriano.

Shawver is currently 12-5 in his graduate season and continues to compete at a high level in one of the deepest weight classes in college wrestling. He earned NCAA All-America honors in 2024 with a seventh-place finish at 133 pounds and captured the 2024 Big Ten Championship at the same weight, marking Rutgers’ first individual Big Ten title since 2019.

Shawver is also a three-time NCAA Championships qualifier, advancing to nationals in 2022, 2024, and 2025. He has placed three times at the Big Ten Championships and has been a four-time Big Ten Championships starter.

The Journey to 100 Wins

Shawver’s road to 100 career victories has been defined by resilience and steady progression. After an injury-shortened 2022–23 season, he returned in dominant fashion during the 2023–24 campaign. Making the move from 125 to 133 pounds, he led the team with 27 wins and capped the season with a historic postseason run.

At the 2024 Big Ten Championships, Shawver went a perfect 4-0, closing the weekend with a 23-8 technical fall over Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin to claim the conference title. He followed that performance by earning All-America honors at the NCAA Championships.

During the 2024–25 redshirt senior season, Shawver finished with 22 wins, ended the year ranked No. 10 nationally, and reached the NCAA Championships Blood Round. He led Rutgers with 52 dual-meet points, establishing himself as the lineup’s most consistent scorer.

Before arriving in Piscataway, Shawver was a standout at Elyria High School in Ohio, where he became a three-time Ohio state placewinner and one of the nation’s top recruits.

Rutgers will host Purdue on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s Arena for Letterwinner Day, with the match streaming live on Big Ten Plus.

