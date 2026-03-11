Dylan Shawver Earns At-Large Bid, Becomes Four-Time NCAA Qualifier for Rutgers

The road to Cleveland is officially set for Rutgers wrestling standout Dylan Shawver. On Tuesday, the NCAA announced its at-large selections for the 2026 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. They confirmed that the Scarlet Knights’ 133-pound competitor has secured his place in one of the sport’s biggest events.

Rutgers Sends One of Its Largest Groups to the NCAA Championships

The national tournament will take place from March 19 to 21 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. That's where Shawver will once again represent Rutgers on the sport’s biggest collegiate stage.

For the veteran wrestler, it marks a major milestone in his career, as Shawver officially becomes a four-time NCAA Championship qualifier. The achievement places him in rare company in Rutgers wrestling history.

Shawver’s at-large bid also completes a remarkable achievement for the Rutgers wrestling program. With his qualification confirmed, No. 11 Rutgers will send nine of its 10 starters to the NCAA Championships this year.

That total represents the second-highest number of national qualifiers in program history. The only Rutgers team to send more wrestlers to the national tournament was the legendary 2016 squad. That qualified its entire 10-man lineup for the championships held at Madison Square Garden.

The Scarlet Knights will now arrive in Cleveland with one of the largest contingents in the country. Rutgers is one of just eight programs nationally to qualify nine or more wrestlers for this year’s tournament.

For Rutgers, the accomplishment is another sign of the program’s steady rise under head coach Scott Goodale. This season marks only the fourth time in school history that Rutgers has qualified eight or more wrestlers for the NCAA Championships. Notably, all four of those instances have come during Goodale’s tenure.

Shawver enters the NCAA Championships after navigating another demanding season in one of the toughest conferences in college wrestling. During the 2025–26 campaign, he compiled a 20–11 record while competing in the highly competitive Big Ten.

Joining an Exclusive Group of Four-Time NCAA Qualifiers

His most recent appearance came at the Big Ten Championships in State College, Pennsylvania, where he finished in ninth place at 133 pounds.

Although the finish placed him just outside the automatic qualifying spots, Shawver’s full body of work throughout the season was strong enough to earn him an at-large selection when the NCAA committee finalized the national tournament field.

In January, during a dual meet against Michigan, Shawver earned a 4–1 decision over Gauge Botero. The victory pushed him past the 100-career-win mark, making him the 18th wrestler in Rutgers history to reach that impressive milestone.

By earning a spot in the 2026 NCAA Championships, Shawver becomes just the eighth wrestler in Rutgers history to qualify for the national tournament four times.

One of the most memorable seasons of his career came in 2023–24. That year, Shawver captured the Big Ten Championship at 133 pounds and went on to earn NCAA All-America honors with a seventh-place finish at the national tournament.

During that standout campaign, he led Rutgers with 27 victories and entered the NCAA Championships as the No. 4 seed. Shawver finished the year with 22 wins and advanced deep into the NCAA tournament bracket, reaching the "Blood Round." The run placed him just one victory away from earning All-America honors for a second time.

The senior wrestler grew up in Lorain, Ohio, making the NCAA Championships in Cleveland something of a homecoming. Before arriving at Rutgers, Shawver built an impressive high school resume at Elyria High School.

As a senior, he compiled a 46–3 record and captured both sectional and regional championships.

His quest for a state title was ultimately cut short when the Ohio state tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite that setback, Shawver left high school as a three-time Ohio state placewinner and one of the nation’s top recruits. He was ranked as high as No. 8 nationally by FloWrestling during his prep career.

Now, as the 2026 NCAA Championships approach, Shawver heads to Cleveland with a wealth of experience. He already owns nine career wins at the national tournament and has repeatedly shown an ability to perform under postseason pressure.

