No. 11 Rutgers Wrestling Earns Seven NCAA Bids on Day One of Big Ten Championships

The road to Cleveland is already paved for a significant portion of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestling roster. On a high-stakes Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center, No. 11 Rutgers wrestling turned in a gritty performance.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Wrestling Continues Its Run of NCAA Qualifiers

It was during the opening day of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, officially secured seven automatic bids to the national tournament.

Remy Cotton finishes on the podium after securing a sixth-place finish at the @B1GWrestling Championships!



We'll see you in Cleveland, Remy! 👋#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/69JDww6jv3 — Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) March 8, 2026

The Scarlet Knights showed up when it mattered most. The team ensured that Ayden Smith (125), Joseph Olivieri (141), Andrew Clark (149), Andrew Barbosa (165), Lenny Pinto (174), Shane Cartagena-Walsh (184), and Remy Cotton (197) will all represent the program at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Scheduled for March 19–21 in Cleveland, the national tournament will once again feature a strong Rutgers contingent. It is when the team continues to prove its mettle in the toughest wrestling conference in the country.

With seven wrestlers already locked in, Rutgers has now secured seven or more NCAA qualifiers for the fifth consecutive season under Goodale. The Scarlet Knights have produced at least five national qualifiers for 12 straight years since 2015.

Each season brings new wrestlers ready to step into the spotlight and compete in the nation’s toughest conference. The Big Ten Wrestling Championships routinely feature some of the best talent in the sport.

When the first day of action wrapped up, Rutgers sat in eighth place in the Big Ten wrestling standings with 56.5 team points. The team’s depth became especially apparent in the wrestlebacks. That's where several Scarlet Knights kept their postseason hopes alive with determined performances.

Heading into Sunday’s action, seven Rutgers wrestlers remained alive in their respective consolation brackets. The team’s point total was fueled by a string of impressive wins, including six victories over top-20 opponents throughout the day.

If there was a signature moment for Rutgers on Saturday, it belonged to redshirt freshman Andrew Barbosa at 165 pounds. In the quarterfinals, Barbosa squared off against No. 2 Joey Blaze of Purdue, a 2025 national runner-up who entered the weekend with a flawless 18-0 record.

Blaze looked poised to extend that streak as the clock ticked down with Barbosa trailing 2-0 and fewer than ten seconds remaining. Barbosa countered a reattack and spun behind Blaze for a dramatic takedown in the closing seconds. However, the officials upheld the points, sealing a stunning 3-2 victory and handing Blaze his first loss of the season. Barbosa later fell to No. 3 Michael Caliendo of Iowa in the semifinals.

Scarlet Knights Deliver Strong Performances Across the Lineup

Seven starters captured victories in their opening bouts, and all ten Rutgers starters advanced to the evening session of the championship. Barbosa began his day by grinding out a tight 2-1 decision over Cody Goebel of Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Joseph Olivieri and Lenny Pinto pulled off impressive wins despite being seeded outside the top spots, knocking off higher-seeded opponents to keep their championship hopes alive.

Dylan Shawver also delivered a gritty performance, battling through second-tier tiebreakers to defeat Braxton Brown of Maryland. Shane Cartagena-Walsh, Remy Cotton, and Hunter Catka all advanced on the championship side of the bracket during the early rounds.

Cartagena-Walsh showcased his physical style with a 5-2 sudden-victory win over James Rowley of Purdue. Cotton made an emphatic statement in his opening match, recording a dominant 15-2 major decision against Alex Smith of Northwestern. At heavyweight, Hunter Catka executed a calculated 4-2 decision to get past Josh Terrill of Michigan State.

Not every path was smooth, but several Scarlet Knights showed resilience after early setbacks. Ayden Smith, Andrew Clark, and Anthony White each dropped their opening matches but refused to let their seasons end there. Smith and White bounced back with victories in the consolation bracket. Meanwhile, Clark received a timely bye that helped move him forward into the evening session.

The Scarlet Knights finished the night with strong momentum, winning four matches during the final round of consolation bouts. Joseph Olivieri delivered a composed 4-2 victory over Braeden Davis of Penn State, quieting the home crowd.

Lenny Pinto followed with an energetic performance, scoring takedowns in the second and third periods to defeat Brody Baumann of Purdue by an 8-5 score. Shane Cartagena-Walsh kept his impressive run alive by taking down No. 6 Dylan Fishback of Ohio State twice in a convincing 7-2 win.

Remy Cotton advanced when Purdue’s Ben Vanadia was forced to medically forfeit, leaving Rutgers with five wrestlers in the consolation semifinals heading into Sunday. Ayden Smith avenged a regular-season loss by defeating No. 15 Spencer Moore of Illinois 4-2 with a late takedown. Andrew Clark punched his third ticket to the NCAA tournament with a decisive 4-0 shutout of No. 17 Ryder Block of Iowa.

Looking ahead to the final day of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, there is still plenty on the line. Barbosa, Cartagena-Walsh, Cotton, Olivieri, and Pinto will compete in the consolation semifinals. Meanwhile, Smith and Clark will wrestle for seventh place in the morning session.

More NCAA bids could still be added to Rutgers’ tally. Hunter Catka can secure an automatic berth at heavyweight with two more victories, as the Big Ten has nine allocations in that weight class.

Meanwhile, Dylan Shawver and Anthony White will compete in ninth-place matches and remain in contention for at-large selections to the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Those selections will be announced on Tuesday.

More from Rutgers on SI