No. 16 Rutgers Wrestling Defeats Rider 21–12 in In-State Rivalry Road Match

In a classic Garden State showdown, the No. 16 Rutgers wrestling team showed why it has dominated New Jersey wrestling for over a decade. Traveling to a charged Alumni Gymnasium on Saturday night, the Scarlet Knights faced an early challenge. But! They emerged with a 21–12 victory over Rider. The win extended Rutgers’ remarkable streak in this rivalry to 11 straight matches. That's how they kept the B1G-MAC Trophy firmly in their grasp. It's a streak that has remained unbroken since 2013. And they showed fans why they are the ones!

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Rally in Lawrenceville

The duel didn’t start in Rutgers’ favor. Rider jumped to an early 9–3 lead by winning three of the first four bouts. They took full advantage of the home crowd’s energy. Rutgers needed a spark, and that spark came at 157 pounds.

BOOM!! We take down Rider on the road for the in-state rivalry win!! pic.twitter.com/I68BFbKJV6 — Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) February 1, 2026

No. 29/32 Anthony White delivered a gritty, controlled 5–0 decision over Gianni Maldonado. White’s win stabilized the Scarlet Knights and set the tone for a second-half surge. And that would see Rutgers claim six bouts in total, including five of the final six matches.

If Anthony White ignited the comeback, No. 20/26 Andrew Barbosa lit the fuse. Wrestling at 165 pounds, Barbosa dominated Brendon Abdon with a major decision, 13–4. That made the team score critical bonus points that gave Rutgers the lead for the first time in the match. His performance highlighted the Scarlet Knights’ ability to turn momentum in their favor in high-pressure situations.

The most emphatic performance came from No. 21/18 Shane Cartagena-Walsh at 184 pounds. With Rider still within striking distance, Cartagena-Walsh completely shut down Giovani Alejandro. This earned a technical fall, 21–6. His dominant takedowns and relentless control effectively sealed the dual for Rutgers while leaving two bouts still on the mat. The technical fall secured five team points.

The Scarlet Knights finished with authority as No. 19/19 Hunter Catka dominated the heavyweight bout against Hogan Swenski. Controlling the match from the start, Catka secured an 8–3 decision, cementing Rutgers’ 21–12 victory.

Closing Strong at Heavyweight as Full Bout Results Show Resilience

The match opened with Rider’s Tyler Klinsky defeating Ayden Smith 8–5 at 125 pounds. Dylan Shawver evened the score for Rutgers at 133 pounds. Especially with a sudden-victory 4–1 win over Will Betancourt.

Rider regained control with wins at 141 and 149 pounds, leaving Rutgers trailing 9–3. From 157 pounds onwards, Rutgers dominated, with White, Barbosa, Ryan Ford, Cartagena-Walsh, and Catka. All that combined for six consecutive victories. Meanwhile, this scoring makes the Rider manage only one more win at 197 pounds.

Rutgers will have little time to celebrate before returning home for a crucial Big Ten matchup. The Scarlet Knights host No. 9 Minnesota at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Friday, February 6. The team will be there for their final Big Ten home dual of the season.

The action begins at 7 p.m. ET, with live coverage available on Big Ten Plus. Fans can expect intensity, high-level wrestling, and the Scarlet Knights continuing their mission to dominate both in-state and in the conference.

