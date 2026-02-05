No. 17 Rutgers Wrestling Looks to Stay Hot Hosting No. 6 Minnesota

The stakes in Big Ten wrestling rarely get higher than this. On Friday night, No. 17 Rutgers wrestling returns to Jersey Mike’s Arena for a marquee conference showdown against No. 6 Minnesota, a dual that carries postseason weight and serves as a clear measuring stick for the Scarlet Knights. With the Big Ten schedule tightening and momentum building, Rutgers has a chance to secure a program-defining win against a surging top-10 opponent on its home mat.

Rutgers Wrestlers Carry Momentum in the Court

Rutgers enters Friday night with momentum of its own. The Scarlet Knights are 10-5 overall and 3-3 in Big Ten duals. They came off back-to-back victories that showcased both depth and consistency. Rutgers dominated Maryland 30-9 at home before traveling to Lawrenceville to earn a 21-12 road win over Rider.

Set for our third matchup against a top-10 opponent this season when No. 6 Minnesota comes to Piscataway Friday night!#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU https://t.co/z7QpFlsmfq — Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) February 4, 2026

The victory against Rider marked Rutgers’ 11th consecutive win in the series and allowed the Scarlet Knights to retain the B1G-MAC Trophy. More importantly, it secured double-digit dual victories for the 17th straight season under head coach Scott Goodale.

The Golden Gophers are ranked No. 6 in the latest NWCA Coaches Poll after a historic win last weekend over then-No. 4 Iowa. That result vaulted Minnesota further into the national spotlight and reinforced its reputation as one of the most dangerous teams in the conference.

The Golden Gophers bring a deep and proven lineup, led by nine ranked individuals according to Intermat. Anchoring the group is reigning NCAA bronze medalist Max McEnelly at 184 pounds. For Rutgers, this dual represents the third time this season facing a top-10 opponent, joining earlier matchups against No. 1 Penn State and No. 10 NC State in what has been a demanding Big Ten slate.

Home-Mat Energy and Recent Performances

Jersey Mike’s Arena has been electric this season, and the crowd of 3,375 that witnessed the Maryland dual saw one of Rutgers’ most complete performances. The Scarlet Knights won seven of ten bouts and closed the night by taking the final six matches to earn their third Big Ten win.

Bonus points played a decisive role. No. 17 Remy Cotton delivered a ranked major decision at 197 pounds. Meanwhile, No. 21 Shane Cartagena-Walsh earned a pin at 184. Technical falls from No. 20 Andrew Barbosa and No. 29 Anthony White, along with a 17-9 major decision from Ryan Ford wrestling up a weight class.

That momentum carried over against Rider. That's where Rutgers won six bouts, including five of the final six. Barbosa and Cartagena-Walsh again produced bonus-point wins, while Dylan Shawver, White, Ford, and No. 19 Hunter Catka secured decision victories to close out the road dual.

The Scarlet Knights sit at No. 17 in the NWCA Coaches Poll, No. 15 in Intermat, No. 16 in WIN Magazine, and No. 18 in The Open Mat.

The NCAA’s first coaches’ rankings for the 2026 Championships included all 10 Rutgers starters, with Joseph Olivieri, Shane Cartagena-Walsh, Lenny Pinto, Remy Cotton, and Hunter Catka all ranked inside the top 20. Friday night offers Rutgers a chance to change that narrative.

