No. 18 Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse Survives Overtime Battle to Open Season With a Win

The 2026 season for No. 18 Rutgers men’s lacrosse began! At the Paradise Lacrosse Kickoff in sunny Naples, Florida, the Scarlet Knights battled a tough Jacksonville squad and emerged with an 11–10 overtime victory. The win gets Rutgers off to a 1–0 start, surviving a road test that was anything but ordinary. While the team didn’t play a perfect game, the Scarlet Knights showed poise under pressure and the resilience required to withstand a late-game rally.

Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse Scarlet Knights Survive Thrilling Season Opener

Head coach Brian Brecht’s squad entered the season with high expectations, and they delivered when it mattered most. The combination of preseason All-Americans and emerging leaders set the tone in a matchup that featured runs, comebacks, and clutch performances.

#RUMLax wins in overtime!



Rutgers’ roster includes four preseason All-Americans: senior midfielder Ryan Splaine, graduate student midfielder Joe Juengerkes, junior attacker Colin Kurdyla, and junior goalkeeper Cardin Stoller. Their presence was felt throughout the contest.

Kurdyla led the offensive charge, scoring four goals. On the other hand, Stoller’s goalkeeping proved crucial in key moments. Graduate student attacker Brenden Kelly, a transfer from Boston. He also made a significant impact, especially in overtime.

The first quarter set the tone for a back-and-forth contest. Jacksonville scored on its opening possession, but sophomore midfielder Colin Zeller quickly answered for Rutgers. Goals from Kurdyla and Kelly gave the Scarlet Knights a 3–1 edge, and the frame ended with Rutgers up 4–3.

The second quarter slowed down offensively, with nearly ten minutes passing without a goal. Haydn Sommer broke the drought, and a three-goal streak to close the half allowed Rutgers to take a 7–4 lead. Despite losing faceoffs in the quarter, strong defensive work limited Jacksonville to just one goal in that span.

The third quarter, however, tested Rutgers’ resolve. Jacksonville rattled off four goals in the first six minutes, grabbing an 8–7 lead and forcing the Knights to chase the game for the first time since the opening 1-0 score. Kurdyla’s steady scoring and Zeller’s second goal of the night helped Rutgers reclaim a 9–8 advantage heading into the final frame.

The fourth quarter mirrored the game’s intensity. Kurdyla gave Rutgers a 10–8 lead, but turnovers and ball-control issues allowed Jacksonville to tie the game at 10–10 with under five minutes left. In the final seconds of regulation, Stoller made a critical save that kept the Scarlet Knights alive and forced overtime.

In the extra period, Rutgers controlled the entire possession after winning the faceoff. And then finally, Kelly delivered the game-winning goal to send the Scarlet Knights' bench onto the field in celebration.

Despite the 11–10 win, Coach Brecht has areas to refine. Rutgers committed 19 turnovers, won just 10 draws, and relied heavily on Stoller’s 17 saves. Still, the Scarlet Knights showed resilience, capitalized on second-chance opportunities, and passed their first road test against quality competition.

The Scarlet Knights return to Piscataway for their home debut at SHI Stadium. They will face Army on Saturday, February 7, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on Big Ten Plus or tune in to 88.7 WRSU-FM.

